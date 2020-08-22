salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $210.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

