salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $254.00. The stock traded as high as $210.08 and last traded at $209.98, with a volume of 301555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.11.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,603,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,601,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average is $175.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,152.94, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.