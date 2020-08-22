RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €37.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.81 ($38.60).

RWE opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Wednesday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.54.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

