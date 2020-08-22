Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $4.03. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 629,196 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -457.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

