Royal Bank of Canada Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$85.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$74.47 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.08.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

