Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.