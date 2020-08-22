Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

