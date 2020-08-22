Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53,843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 61,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK opened at $228.52 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,695. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

