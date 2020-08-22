Robert W. Baird Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

