Robert F. Werner Sells 1,740 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $55,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVTA stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in InVitae by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,240,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

