RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Boosted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after buying an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $1,706,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,832.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,562 shares of company stock worth $14,374,304. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $291.57 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

