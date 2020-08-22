Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €96.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.08 ($108.33).

RHM opened at €76.66 ($90.19) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.92 and a 200-day moving average of €76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -662.59. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

