Reviewing XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) & Medicure (NASDAQ:MCUJF)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XOMA and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $18.37 million 11.71 -$1.98 million ($0.23) -84.91 Medicure $15.20 million 0.59 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than Medicure.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -102.23% -28.83% -11.91% Medicure -152.05% -41.49% -29.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XOMA and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOMA currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.05%. Given XOMA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOMA is more favorable than Medicure.

Summary

XOMA beats Medicure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. The company's products also comprise PREXXARTAN, an oral solution used for the treatment of hypertension. In addition, it is developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications; and products for the treatment of acute cardiology. Medicure Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

