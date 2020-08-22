Reviewing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80% Mr. Cooper Group 3.26% 28.39% 3.25%

60.8% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.59 $61.60 million $1.12 11.49 Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 0.85 $274.00 million $3.80 4.52

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

