Return Energy (CVE:SDE) Given a C$5.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on Return Energy (CVE:SDE) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Return Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Return Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

Return Energy (CVE:SDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$1.12. The business had revenue of C$11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Return Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Return Energy Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

