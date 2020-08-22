Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rayonier Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

RYN stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,555,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 136,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.