Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) versus Autoliv (OTCMKTS:ALV) Financial Contrast

Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Autoliv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.71 $461.50 million $5.72 12.12

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Affiliates.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Affiliates and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 1 4 5 0 2.40

Autoliv has a consensus price target of $66.44, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Autoliv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 1.98% 11.26% 3.32%

Summary

Autoliv beats Regency Affiliates on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. It operates in Europe and the Americas; and China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

