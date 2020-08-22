Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company's brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby's International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

RLGY has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RLGY opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.83. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,924,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

