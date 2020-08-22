RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 408,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,098.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.