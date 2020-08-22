Raymond James Raises Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.40

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

