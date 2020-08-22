Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.36. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.