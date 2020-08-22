Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 70,377 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,377 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 92.0% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

