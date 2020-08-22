Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after acquiring an additional 264,672 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.97.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $369.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.03 and a 200 day moving average of $262.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

