Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 37.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,202.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,073.70 and a 200 day moving average of $788.94. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

