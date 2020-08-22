Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NetEase by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $484.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $243.90 and a 12 month high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $538.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.