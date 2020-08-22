Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

