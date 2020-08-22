Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,997 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 178.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

BMY opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.