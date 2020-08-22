Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,535 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 656.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Nomura upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $90.32 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

