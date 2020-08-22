Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of JD opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

