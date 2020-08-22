Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,635 shares in the company, valued at $54,528,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

