Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average of $220.34. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

