Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 618.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 21.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.