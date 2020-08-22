Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,108 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $122.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.