Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 514.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,851 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

