Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $202.35 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $876,598.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

