Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

