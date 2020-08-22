Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of -43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.65.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.