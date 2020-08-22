Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of -43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.65.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

