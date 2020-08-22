Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 49.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 300.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,622,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $122,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,570 shares of company stock worth $8,949,016 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

