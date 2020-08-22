QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells $790,888.00 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of QTS stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 779.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $361,000.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.