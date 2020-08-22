QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells $790,888.00 in Stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 779.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $361,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

