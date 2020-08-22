Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WWD. upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $1,036,589.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,282.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,608 shares of company stock worth $4,758,234 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.