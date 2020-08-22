Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Raised by Analyst

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.63 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its position in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

