Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of PDM opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 560,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

