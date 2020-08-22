Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Increased by Raymond James (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2020 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE:OSB opened at C$46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.25. Norbord has a 12-month low of C$13.01 and a 12-month high of C$47.88.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

