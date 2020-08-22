Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 294.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norbord by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norbord by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Norbord by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Norbord by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Norbord in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently -40.54%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

