Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$18.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

