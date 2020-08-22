Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Berry Petroleum Company LLC Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRY. BidaskClub cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 113,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.