Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

