PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after acquiring an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

PHM stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

