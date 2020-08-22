Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Prudential Public has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

