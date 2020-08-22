ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,007,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SQQQ stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 354,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 152,505 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 235,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 150,147 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 170,783 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

